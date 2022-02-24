AKTU Reopens Application Form Window For UG, PG Odd Semester Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock The odd semester UG, PG exam form is available at AKTU ERP portal - erp.aktu.ac.in

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has reopened the application form submission window for the AKTU odd semester undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) exams 2022. As per the notification, candidates can submit the odd semester exam form till February 28 with a late fee of Rs 5,000.

Students can submit the odd semester UG, PG exam form through the AKTU ERP portal - erp.aktu.ac.in, using their user id and password.

AKTU had earlier announced that it will conduct the odd semester exam for regular and carry over-exams for first, third semester, and lateral entry candidates from March 21 to April 4. The tentative exam schedule is available on the official website at aktu.ac.in.

"Odd semester exams will be conducted for the first semester (all streams) and the third semester for BTech and BPharm students from March 21 to April 4." the AKTU said in a notification.

The AKTU had also asked all affiliated colleges to continue online classes till mid-March.