AKTU Releases Revised Odd-Semester Exams Dates

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the revised and final schedule for odd semester-end examinations 2020-21 on its official website aktu.ac.in. This decision was taken after several University students started a social media campaign requesting more gaps between the exams to help them prepare for their papers owing to the lack of offline classes last year due to COVID-19 pandemic. AKTU was previously known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU).

The semester exam dates have been revised for fifth semester students of Agriculture Engineering Session 2020-21, Bio-Technology, Civil engineering, Environmental Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Chemical engineering and food technology, Electrical engineering, Electronics and communication engineering, Mechanical engineering, Textile Tech., Textile Chemistry, Carpet and Textile Tech, B.Pharma, BHMCT, MCA, MCA Integrated, Bachelors in Fine Arts, BFad, MBA Integrated, B Arch, MCA dual degree, and MAM.

The semester dates have also been revised for the seventh semester students of Agriculture Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Bio Technology, Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Chemical Engineering, Food Technology, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical engineering, Textile Technology, Textile Chemistry, Carpet & Textile Technology, BHMCT, B. Pharma, BFad, Bachelors in Fine Arts, B Arch, MCA Integrated.

The semester exams dates for ninth semester BArch have also been changed.

AKTU had released its semester exams date sheet to give more gaps to the University students to help them prepare for the tests. Vice Chancellor had earlier said that it is not feasible to hold the exams online as most of the students stay in villages and it is not possible for them to take the exams in online mode.