AKTU Releases Revised, Final Exam Centres For Phase 1 Odd Semester Exams 2022-23; Details Here

AKTU issued revised and final exam centres for phase 1 odd semester exams

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the revised and final list of examination centres for the odd semester exams 2022-23. Candidates will be able to check the AKTU exam centres list for the phase 1 odd semester exam through the AKTU ERP portal - erp.aktu.ac.in.

AKTU twitted on its official handle, “In relation to the determination of revised and (final) final examination centers of the first phase examinations of regular and carry over subjects of odd semesters (undergraduate and postgraduate) of the academic session 2022-23”.

AKTU will conduct the phase 1 odd semester exams from January 4 to January 25, 2023. The exam will be held for regular and carry-over students except those in the first semester and third semester of the second year of BTech, BPharm, MCA, and MBA programmes.

Earlier, the university issued the tentative exam centres list for the odd semester exams and students were asked to send requests to the university to change exam centres if needed by December 25, 2022. Based on that, the final exam centres list has been released. AKTU released the branch-wise, date, and subject-wise schedule for the odd semester exams on December 28, 2022.