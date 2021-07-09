Image credit: Shutterstock AKTU even semester exams will be held online this year (representational)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on July 8 released guidelines for even-semester exams, which will be held in remote-proctored mode. The university had earlier confirmed that these exams will be held in online mode only and asked students not to believe in any kind of rumour.

"All the exams of even semester 2020-21 will be conducted in online mode only and students will be able to give their exams from anywhere. Please do not pay attention to any rumours in this regard. In case of any confusion, visit the University website. Best wishes to all the students,” AKTU said on July 3.

AKTU Exam Guidelines

The university said students must ensure a good internet connection to take the exams. The test will be proctored and no one else will be allowed to enter the room when a student is taking it.

There should be enough light in the room so that the examinee’s face is clearly visible. Overhead lighting is prefered and the light should not be behind the student, according to the guidelines.

A student can appear in the exam from his or her home, an internet cafe or any other place, it said. They must have a camera, and a microphone, it added.

Students are allowed to use paper, pen, pencil, scale and eraser for rough work, and a non-programmable calculator as per university rules. Except for these items, there should not be any other items on the desk and they may be asked to show around their desks during the exam. Only formal dress is allowed during the exam.

The papers will be of multiple-choice questions for 90 minutes. There will be a total of 50 questions and without negative marking.

Students have been asked to login thirty minutes prior to the start of the exam. Students will have to register on the university website to take the online exam using the username and password sent to them via email or phone. The registration window will be open from July 12 to 25.

If students cannot take the online exams due to technical, or health reasons, or due to unavoidable circumstances, they will be allowed to appear for it in the next semester, when the Covid situation improves, the university said.