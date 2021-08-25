AKTU Releases Final Year Results For MCA, BHMCT, MBA

AKTU releases the final semester exam results of regular students today

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the final semester exam results of regular students today. The results of programmes including Master of Computer Application (MCA), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), and Master of Business Administration (MBA) for the final-year students of the academic session 2020-21 have been announced. Students who appeared for the final year examination can check their results on the official website of AKTU- aktu.ac.in.

AKTU posted a notice on social media to inform the students of the release of the even-semester final exam results. The university said: “Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has declared the results of regular students of M.C.A., B.H.M.C.T., M.B.A.(TM) final year for the session 2020-21.”

“Students can check their exam results on the website of the university,” it added.

To check the AKTU even semester final results students need to fill in the required credentials like college names, exam sessions, roll number, and date of birth.

AKTU MCA, BHMCT, MBA results 2021: How To Download