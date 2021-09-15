AKTU Postpones UPCET 2021 Counselling; Check Details

AKTU has postponed the UPCET 2021 counselling process

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 counselling process which was slated to start from tomorrow, September 16. AKTU has not released fresh dates for UPCET 2021 counselling, students can visit the official website -aktu.ac.in to get updates.

AKTU posted the official notice on the website as well as on its official Twitter handle. AKTU tweeted, "Important notice regarding the postponement of the proposed date of counseling held in the university due to unavoidable reasons."

As per the previously released schedule, the UPCET 2021 counselling was to be held from September 16 to September 22 and the document verification process for the selected students was to be conducted from September 17 to September 23. Now, the fresh dates for all of the processes will be updated shortly on the official website.

UPCET 2021 counselling process is done in five rounds by AKTU. Students are required to register themselves for the counselling process using their application number and enrollment number. Students can fill college as per their choice, students are allotted seats considering their preferences, and lastly students have to report to the allotted college.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University conducted UPCET 2021 every year to grant admission to students in various graduate and postgraduate courses including B Des, BPharm, BHMCT, B.Tech, MBA(Integrated), MCA, MTech (Integrated) among others.