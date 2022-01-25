  • Home
AKTU Postpones February Exams; Online Classes To Continue Till Mid-March

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday announced that odd semester exams scheduled for the last week of February have been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

AKTU postpones February semester exams in view of COVID-19 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday announced that odd semester exams scheduled for the last week of February have been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. If the situation improves, these exams will be held in mid-March following Covid protocols, the university said.

Information regarding the exams will be provided on the official website of the university, AKTU said.

Classes for all students will continue online till mid-March, it added.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, university exams scheduled for February-end have been postponed…if the Covid situation improves, the end exams will be conducted in mid-March following Covid orders of the government, after due permission from the university. Information about this will be made available on the university website. All institutes of the university are instructed to continue classes for all the students online till mid-March,” the university said.

Meanwhile, students of the university continue to demand online exams. After the recent announcement, many students on social media are saying that the exams should be conducted in time, otherwise, it will impact the next semester.

