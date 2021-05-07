AKTU To Organise Hackathon To Find Solutions On Oxygen Wastage, Leakage

AKTU will organise hackathon to find technology-based solutions on oxygen wastage, leakage

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, will organise a hackathon to help find solutions in minimising the wastage, leakage and misuse of oxygen at all levels and ensure the best utilization of available oxygen for patients. Students, researchers and faculty members can participate in the hackathon by registering at the university website by May 10 (5 pm).

The AKTU hackathon aims to explore some technology-based solutions to prevent medical oxygen wastage, leakage or losses in hospitals in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, so that the available oxygen can be utilized in the best way to support the patients in the hospitals during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

The university has also provided some problem statements witty respect to the hackathon. The best ideas, the university statement says, will be acknowledged and will be awarded by token of appreciation.

AKTU has also provided an email ID and a contact number for the participants to address queries regarding the hackathon. “For any query please write to Dr Anuj Kumar Sharma on anujksharma@cas.res.in mentioning the subject “Queries regarding oxygen hackathon May 2021” or call Mr. Abhishake Nandan on 8707728907,” it added.