AKTU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2022-23 Out; Registration Ends Tomorrow

AKTU odd semester exam 2022-23 datesheet out.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the AKTU odd semester exam 2022-23 datesheet. As per the timetable, the odd semester exams will be held from January 4 to January 25, 2023. Candidates can check and download the datasheet through the official website- aktu.ac.in.

Except for BTech, BPharm and MBA third-semester, AKTU will conduct the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) regular and carry over-exams for all first-semesters.

Along with the datasheet, AKTU has released the tentative exam centres allotted to the students for the exams held on December 13. However, students can send requests to change exam centres if required to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in by 5 pm tomorrow, December 25, 2022.

The AKTU odd semester exam 2022-23 registration window will also be closed tomorrow, December 25. Candidates can fill out the exam form through the ERP students portal- erp.aktu.ac.in.

AKTU Odd Semester Exams 2022-23: Steps To Download Timetable