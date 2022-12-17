AKTU Odd Semester Exam 2022-23: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 25

  • Home
Students who are going to appear for the regular and carry-over exams will have to fill out the exam form through the portal- erp.aktu.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 17, 2022 11:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has extended the last date to submit the exam form for AKTU odd semester exams 2022. Students who are going to appear for the Undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses regular and carry-over exams can fill out the exam form through the ERP login- erp.aktu.ac.in. The deadline to fill out the online form is December 25. The AKTU odd semester fees can be paid through the ERP portal from December 20, 2022.

Earlier, the last to submit the odd semester exam form was December 20 and the candidates were asked to pay the fee from December 15, 2022. However, AKTU has issued a notice today regarding the extension of exam form filling and fee payment dates.

AKTU Odd Semester Exam 2022: How To Fill The Online Exam Form

  • At first go to the AKTU ERP portal- erp.aktu.ac.in.
  • Then log in using the necessary credentials- user ID and password.
  • Fill out the AKTU odd semester exam form, pay the exam fee and click on the submit button.
  • At last download the exam form confirmation page for future reference.

The AKTU odd semester phase 1 January session exams will be held for the third semester MBA, MTech, MPharma, and MURP programme; 3rd and 5th-semester MCA and BVoc programme; 5th and 7th semester BTech and BPharma programme; 3rd, 5th and 7th-semester HMCT, BFA, BFAD, MTech (INT) programme and 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th-semester BArch, MBA(INT), MCA-DD, MCA (INT) and MAM programmes.

