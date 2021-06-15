AKTU Final Semester Exam Schedule Released

AKTU has released final semester exams schedule

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (APJAKTU) on Monday announced the tentative examination schedule for all the disciplines of the final year students. The examinations will be held from July 20 to August 7. The end semester exams, as well as the carry-over semester exams, will be conducted in online mode, the official statement issued by the varsity said.

Recommended : Get important details about AKTU Lucknow.

“The examinations of regular and carry over subjects for the academic session 2020-21, according to the decision taken in the meeting of the examination committee held on 04.06.2021, will be conducted in online mode in view of the corona pandemic,” the notice read.

The university will also conduct mock tests to help students understand the new exam pattern. The students will be given a facility to appear for the exam from the safety of their home.

Alok Kumar, Secretary Techincal and Vocation education, said that the technical institutions have been advised to complete the syllabus in the next five weeks. “Today, We had a discussion with Director Techincal education, Joint Directors and Nodal principal of all District polytechnics regarding completion of syllabus with in next 5 weeks. Classes will be held on weekends also. If need be extra classes will be taken in evening,” he tweeted.

Today, We had a discussion with Director Techincal education, Joint Directors and Nodal principal of all District polytechnics regarding completion of syllabus with in next 5 weeks. Classes will be held on weekends also. If need be extra classes will be taken in evening. @UPGovt — ALOK KUMAR (@74_alok) June 14, 2021

“Govt has taken a decision to hold final year exams of all students under technical education department in 3rd week of July. Other than final year, exams will take place in last week of July. It will be objective type and online,” Mr Kumar had earlier said.