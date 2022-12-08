AKTU Extends Odd Semester Exams 2022-23 Registration Deadline; Apply Till December 20

  • Home
Students of AKTU who are going to appear for the regular and carry over-exams of UG and PG courses will have to fill out the exam form through the website- erp.aktu.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 5:52 pm IST

AKTU Odd Semester Exams 2022-23 Registration
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has extended the AKTU odd semester exams 2022 registration deadline. Students who will appear in the regular and carry-over exams of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses can fill out the exam form till December 20, 2022.

The online registration or form filling can be done through ERP login– erp.aktu.ac.in. The fees for the odd semester can be paid by the students through the ERP portal after December 15, 2022. Also Read || AKTU Admission 2022: Registration Against Vacant Seats From December 1; Details Here

In the official notice, AKTU has also stated that the examination form of such students whose examination result is incomplete or has not been issued will be filled after the declaration of the examination result.

AKTU Odd Semester 2022: Steps To Fill Exam Form

  • Students at first need to go to the AKTU ERP portal- erp.aktu.ac.in.
  • After that log in using the necessary credentials- user ID and password.
  • Then fill out the January 2022-23 AKTU odd semester exam form, pay the exam fee and submit the form.
  • Candidates also need to download the AKTU exam form confirmation page as it may be required for any kind of future reference.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow
