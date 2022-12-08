AKTU Extends Odd Semester Exams 2022-23 Registration Deadline; Apply Till December 20

Image credit: Shutterstock AKTU Odd Semester Exams 2022-23 Registration

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has extended the AKTU odd semester exams 2022 registration deadline. Students who will appear in the regular and carry-over exams of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses can fill out the exam form till December 20, 2022.

The online registration or form filling can be done through ERP login– erp.aktu.ac.in. The fees for the odd semester can be paid by the students through the ERP portal after December 15, 2022. Also Read || AKTU Admission 2022: Registration Against Vacant Seats From December 1; Details Here

In the official notice, AKTU has also stated that the examination form of such students whose examination result is incomplete or has not been issued will be filled after the declaration of the examination result.

AKTU Odd Semester 2022: Steps To Fill Exam Form