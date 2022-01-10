  • Home
  • Education
  • AKTU Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule, Classes In Online Mode Till January 16

AKTU Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule, Classes In Online Mode Till January 16

AKTU Exams: The university in a social media post has confirmed that the ongoing and pre-scheduled exams in offline mode will be held as per the date sheet announced earlier.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 10, 2022 1:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AKTU Admit Card Released For Offline Semester Exams
'Conduct Odd Semester Exams Online': AKTU Students Demand On Twitter
AKTU To Conduct Leftover, Carry Over Exams In October
AKTU Releases Final Year Results For MCA, BHMCT, MBA
AKTU Announces Final Semester BTech Results
AKTU Releases Guidelines For Even Semester Exams
AKTU Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule, Classes In Online Mode Till January 16
AKTU will conduct semester exams as per schedule, confirms university
Image credit: aktu.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will conduct classes in the university and its affiliated colleges in online mode till January 16 in view of the surge in active Covid cases. The university in a social media post also has confirmed that the ongoing and pre-scheduled exams in offline mode will be held as per the date sheet announced earlier.

“Instructions have been given to conduct all classes in online mode from January 10 to 16, 2022 in all the institutes affiliated to the university,” the social media post of the university said.

It further added: “The pre-scheduled and currently in motion examinations will continue to be conducted as usual.”

The students of the university were however earlier demanding online exams amid the ongoing Covid situation and the threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. AKTU has been holding the regular and carry over-exams of the odd semester for the undergraduate and postgraduate students now.

Click here for more Education News
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow AKTU
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Osmania University Exams Postponed, Hostels Closed Till January 16
Osmania University Exams Postponed, Hostels Closed Till January 16
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon; Know About Application Process
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon; Know About Application Process
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Date Announced; Details Here
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Date Announced; Details Here
“Reviewing Situation”, GATE 2022 “May Or May Not” Be Postponed: IIT Kharagpur Official
“Reviewing Situation”, GATE 2022 “May Or May Not” Be Postponed: IIT Kharagpur Official
Jammu And Kashmir Administration Orders Online Classes Up To College Level Amid Surge In Covid Cases
Jammu And Kashmir Administration Orders Online Classes Up To College Level Amid Surge In Covid Cases
.......................... Advertisement ..........................