AKTU Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule, Classes In Online Mode Till January 16

Image credit: aktu.ac.in AKTU will conduct semester exams as per schedule, confirms university

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will conduct classes in the university and its affiliated colleges in online mode till January 16 in view of the surge in active Covid cases. The university in a social media post also has confirmed that the ongoing and pre-scheduled exams in offline mode will be held as per the date sheet announced earlier.

“Instructions have been given to conduct all classes in online mode from January 10 to 16, 2022 in all the institutes affiliated to the university,” the social media post of the university said.

It further added: “The pre-scheduled and currently in motion examinations will continue to be conducted as usual.”

The students of the university were however earlier demanding online exams amid the ongoing Covid situation and the threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. AKTU has been holding the regular and carry over-exams of the odd semester for the undergraduate and postgraduate students now.