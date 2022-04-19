  • Home
AKTU Exams 2022: Admit Card For Left Over Examinations To Release Today, More Details

Candidates will be able to get the AKTU admit card for left over exams on the official website- aktu.ac.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 12:56 pm IST

AKTU exam 2022: Admit cards for the left over exams will release on April 19
AKTU Exam 2022: The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, or AKTU, will release the admit card for AKTU Exams 2022 today, April 19. The AKTU admit cards will be available for the left over examinations of the students who did not participate in the first and second phase exams of the odd semester for the academic session 2021-2022. Candidates will be able to get the AKTU admit card for left over exams on the official website- aktu.ac.in.

AKTU left over exams for the first and second phases will begin on April 23, 2022 and will end on May 12, 2022. AKTU left over exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode at different centres across the state. To appear for the exams, candidates need to download their admit card through the official site of AKTU- aktu.ac.in. Students need to fill in their personal credentials to reach the final page of AKTU admit cards.

Recently, AKTU took to its Twitter handle and shared the notice of the availability of AKTU admit cards or left over exams 2022.

AKTU Exams 2022: Steps To Download Admit Card

  1. Visit the official site of AKTU on aktu.ac.in.
  2. Click on AKTU Exams 2022 admit card link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the admit card and download it.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
