AKTU Exams 2022: Admit Card For Left Over Examinations To Release Today, More Details

Image credit: Shutterstock AKTU exam 2022: Admit cards for the left over exams will release on April 19

AKTU Exam 2022: The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, or AKTU, will release the admit card for AKTU Exams 2022 today, April 19. The AKTU admit cards will be available for the left over examinations of the students who did not participate in the first and second phase exams of the odd semester for the academic session 2021-2022. Candidates will be able to get the AKTU admit card for left over exams on the official website- aktu.ac.in.

AKTU left over exams for the first and second phases will begin on April 23, 2022 and will end on May 12, 2022. AKTU left over exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode at different centres across the state. To appear for the exams, candidates need to download their admit card through the official site of AKTU- aktu.ac.in. Students need to fill in their personal credentials to reach the final page of AKTU admit cards.

Recently, AKTU took to its Twitter handle and shared the notice of the availability of AKTU admit cards or left over exams 2022.

AKTU Exams 2022: Steps To Download Admit Card