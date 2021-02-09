  • Home
AKTU Exam To Be Held Offline With Appropriate Gaps Between Papers

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, commonly known as AKTU, will conduct the upcoming semester exams in offline mode to ensure no students are left behind.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 9, 2021 1:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, commonly known as AKTU, will conduct the upcoming semester exams in offline mode to ensure no students are left behind. The university also said that appropriate gaps would be provided between papers so that students get sufficient time for revision.

While announcing this development, the university in their Twitter handle said: “As per the decisions taken in 69th examination committee meeting today, this is to share that appropriate gap shall be given between question papers and the exam will be conducted offline.”

Considering the declining cases of COVID-19, the university has decided to conduct the upcoming semester exams in offline mode. The Vice Chancellor had earlier said that it is not feasible to hold the exams online as most of the students stay in villages and it is not possible for them to take the exams in online mode. Also remote proctoring of all the AKTU students is impossible, the AKTU Vice Chancellor added.

