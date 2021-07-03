Image credit: Shutterstock AKTU for first, second and third-year students will begin on August 3 and will end by the first week of September (representational)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) even semester exams for the 2021-22 academic session will be conducted online and students will be able to take their exams from a place of their convenience. The exams will begin in August.

Requesting students not to believe in rumours related to exams, the university tweeted: "All the exams of even semester 2020-21 will be conducted in online mode only and students will be able to give their exams from anywhere. Please do not pay attention to any rumours in this regard. In case of any confusion, visit the University website. Best wishes to all the students.”

सम सेमेस्टर 2020-21 की सभी परीक्षाएं ऑनलाइन मोड में ही कराई जाएंगी एवम छात्र कहीं से भी अपनी परीक्षा दे सकेंगे।

कृपया इस बाबत किसी भी अफवाह पर ध्यान न देवें। किसी भी असमंजस की स्थिति में विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट देखें।

सभी छात्रों को शुभकामनाएं।

परीक्षा नियंत्रक@AktuAcoe — AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) July 3, 2021

AKTU in June released the term-end examinations schedule, except final semester. Exams will held in online mode where students will be required to answer objective type questions, the university had said.

Except for the final year students, the date sheet of all other semester exams have been released. Students can visit the official website, aktu.ac.in, and get complete information about their exams.

Exams for first, second and third-year students will begin on August 3 and will end by the first week of September.

According to the university, students can appear in the exams from their homes, cyber cafes or institute campuses.

They can take exams using laptops, smartphones or desktop computers. However, proper internet connectivity should be ensured.