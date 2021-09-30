AKTU To Conduct Leftover, Carry Over Exams In October

AKTU will hold leftover, carry over exams in October

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, via official notification, has announced that the leftover and carry over exams will be held in the month of October. AKTU has also begun the registration process for those candidates who were unable to appear for the exam before July 20, 2021. The examination was conducted from July 20 to September 10, 2021.

Such students can now fill up the examination form and appear for the examination in October session.

The varsity has said that those LOE allowed candidates who could not write more than 25 questions during the examination due to technical glitches can appear for the exam without filling up a new examination form.

Also, those candidates who have registered on the site and filled up the application form to appear for the examination but were unable to take the exam due to various reasons, can appear now.

Furthermore, AKTU has said that those candidates who were detained from the examination, will be given another chance to appear for the examination in October. Candidates will have to send a written application at coeofficeaktu@aktu.ac.in to appear for the exam.