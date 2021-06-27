AKTU Begins Registration For Postgraduate Programmes

Application forms for the entrance exam – APEE 2021 – can be submitted up to July 15 (representational)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh has started the application process for admission to its postgraduate programmes – MTech, MPharm, MArch, MURP, and MDes. Students can apply through the university website, aktu.ac.in.

The university will conduct an entrance exam for admission to these programmes.

“There shall be an entrance test for admissions to PG (MTech/MPharm/MArch/MURP/MDes) programs offered by the various affiliated institutes of the University for the session 2021-22. The domain knowledge test for such admissions will be of GATE/GPAT/CEED level. The candidates seeking admissions to above programme shall have to appear in a multiple-choice objective nature written test,” the university said.

The final admission will be done on the basis of counselling as per the merit of the written test. However, GATE, GPAT and CEED qualified students can directly appear in the counselling process for admission, it said.

“Counselling schedule will be intimated later through the University website. The candidates with valid GATE/GPAT/CEED score shall be admitted on preferential basis over the candidates through APEE-2021,” AKTU said.

The exam fee is Rs 1300 for general and OBC candidates. For SC, ST, Female, and physically handicapped candidates, the fee is Rs 650.

Application forms for the entrance exam – APEE 2021 – can be submitted up to July 15.

While students seeking admission to MTech MPharm and MArch courses need to appear in the APEE 2021 exam, those who want to apply for the two year Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes need to take the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET).

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UPCET exam and registration forms are available at upcet.nta.nic.in.

AKTU will use UPCET for admission to MCA and some other undergraduate-level professional courses.

For admission to the first year of BTech, AKTU will consider the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, another exam conducted by the NTA.

AKTU PG Admission: Syllabus and information bulletin