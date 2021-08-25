AKTU BArch Admissions 2021-22 To Be Based On NATA Scores

For AKTU BArch Admissions 2021-22 it is mandatory to qualify NATA

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has announced that for admission to BArch course, it is mandatory for students to qualify the National Aptitude Test in Architecture NATA) exam. Students who wish to apply for Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) for the upcoming 2021-22 session will be granted admissions on the basis of their NATA scores.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow announced about this development on it's official Twitter page.

AKTU tweeted: "Qualifying NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) is mandatory for admission to B.Arch course for the session 2021-22." And posted the official notice.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture(NATA) is a national-level examination for admission to undergraduate courses in the field of architecture.

NATA paper has two parts: the first part of the paper is based on a drawing test and the second part is based on the online test having Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and General Aptitude Test.

Nata examination is conducted as a one day examination, two times in a year, across the country.

Previously, for the students who aspire to get admissions in BArch course, AKTU used the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) which is a state level entrance exam to provide admission to all the affiliated institutes offering architectural courses.

Admissions to BArch were subject to the marks secured by the students in the UPSEE.

AKTU Faculty of Architecture offers a five-year BArch programme at the Undergraduate(UG) level.

Like BArch, the AKTU has also changed the eligibility exam for admission to BTech courses. Unlike previous years, JEE Main is now the single gateway for admission to BTech courses under the university.