AKTU BTech Final Year Result Announced, Direct Link Here

AKTU Result 2020: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced BTech Final year results at aktu.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:25 pm IST

AKTU BTech Final Year Result Has Been Announced At Aktu.ac.in
Image credit: AKTU result page
New Delhi:

AKTU Result 2020: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the even semester exam results for BTech students. The BTech Final year students can visit the official website, aktu.ac.in to check their result status. The results can be viewed using roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

“The B.Tech final year result has been announced for regular candidates after approval from the competent authorities on the official website, aktu.ac.in. The concerned colleges are requested to inform the students about the declaration of the results,” an official statement said.

Check Result Here

Steps To Download AKTU BTech Result 2020

  1. Go to the direct link mentioned here.

  2. Select session and semester.

  3. Key in your roll number and date of birth.

  4. Submit and view AKTU BTech Result 2020

Previously, AKTU had released the answer key of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020).

AKTU has also announced UPSEE result for MTech, MArch, MPharma aspirants. Through UPSEE, 100% seats in all Government-Aided and Self-Financed institutes affiliated to AKTU are filled.

