AKTU Announces Final Semester BTech Results

AKTU Results 2021: Students who appeared for the remotely-proctored final semester BTEch exams can check their semester results at aktu.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 17, 2021 9:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the final semester exam results of BTech programme. The even-semester final exams were held as remote-proctored exams in August. Students who appeared for the remotely-proctored final semester BTEch exams can check their semester results at aktu.ac.in.

Congratulating the qualified students, the university in the social media handle said: “The university has declared the result of regular students of final year BTech course of even semester examination of the academic session 2020-21. Students can check their results from the website of the university.”

AKTU Final Semester Results - Direct Link

To access the AKTU semester exam results, students have to use login credentails including college names, exam sessions, roll numbers and dates of birth. The result has been released in the form of a scorecard.

According to the university website, out of the 2,02,956 students registering for the final semester BTech exams, 1,88,474 students took the exams in August 2021.

