AKTU Announces BTech, BPharma Final Year Results

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, has announced final year results for BTech and BPharma students. Students who wrote these exams can visit the university website to check their marks.

“Declaration of B. Tech and B. Pharma final year (7th Semester) results. Students are advised to visit University website aktu.ac.in,” the university tweeted from its official handle.

To download results, students will have to login to the university website with their roll numbers. Here’s the direct link to check the results:

AKTU BTech, BPharma Result: Direct Link

Meanwhile, registration deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 has been extended. AKTU uses the exam for admission to non-engineering programmes. Students can apply for the exam up to June 20.

AKTU will use UPCET 2021 for admission to these UG programmes: Four year Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Three year Bachelor of Vocational courses (BVoc), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Design (BFAD), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Five year integrated MBA.

Joint Entrance Examination Main, then national-level entrance examination, is used by AKTU for admitting students to the first year of its BTech programmes.