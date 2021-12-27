  • Home
AKTU Admit Card Released For Offline Semester Exams

AKTU Admit Card 2021: Students can download the AKTU admit card from the official website of the university -- erp.aktu.ac.in. To download the AKTU admit card, students will have to insert their roll numbers in the admit card login window.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 1:52 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the admit card for the offline semester exams. Students can download the AKTU admit card from the official website of the university -- erp.aktu.ac.in. To download the AKTU admit card, students will have to insert their roll numbers in the admit card login window.

AKTU Admit Card Direct Link

The students of the university are however demanding online exams amid the ongoing Covid situation. Students due to appear for the semester exams have also started posting on social media handle to make their voices heard.

Another student posted on Twitter handle asking who will take the risk of students.

