AKTU Admit Card Released For Offline Semester Exams

AKTU admit card out for offline semester exams

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the admit card for the offline semester exams. Students can download the AKTU admit card from the official website of the university -- erp.aktu.ac.in. To download the AKTU admit card, students will have to insert their roll numbers in the admit card login window.

AKTU Admit Card Direct Link

The students of the university are however demanding online exams amid the ongoing Covid situation. Students due to appear for the semester exams have also started posting on social media handle to make their voices heard.

Students are protesting against offline exams from more than 15 days, but still, there is no reply from @AKTU_Lucknow

Why..???#एकेटीयू_ऑनलाइन_परीक्षा

#नो_ऑनलाइन_नो_बीजेपी pic.twitter.com/gTTvq3vkfj — SONELAL PATEL (@sonelalpatel431) December 27, 2021

Another student posted on Twitter handle asking who will take the risk of students.

Students are protesting against offline exams from more than 15 days, but still, there is no reply from @AKTU_Lucknow

Why..???#एकेटीयू_ऑनलाइन_परीक्षा

#नो_ऑनलाइन_नो_बीजेपी pic.twitter.com/gTTvq3vkfj — SONELAL PATEL (@sonelalpatel431) December 27, 2021