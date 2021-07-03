AKTU Admission 2021: Candidates With UPCET Scores Can Apply For MBA Programme

  • Home
NTA has announced that the candidates with UPCET 2021 scores are now also eligible for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU Lucknow.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 3, 2021 3:53 pm IST

UPCET 2021 scores will now be considered for admission in MBA course at AKTU
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the candidates with Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 scores are now also eligible for admission to the MBA programme of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, for the academic year 2021-22.

Online submission of applications for UPCET 2021 is in progress at the official website-- upcet.nta.nic.in and the last date for submission of online applications July 6, 2021.

Admission to the MBA programme of AKTU Lucknow is based on the score obtained by a candidate in the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 conducted by the NTA, however, many students could not appear in CMAT this year and hence are unable to seek admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.

“To ensure larger participation and to provide relief to aspirants who could not appear in CMAT 2021, it has now been decided by AKTU that Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)- 2021 score will also be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU,” the official notice read.

Candidates with any one of the scores, CMAT 2021 or UPCET 2021, will be eligible for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.

UPCET scores will be considered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur for the academic year 2021-22.

AKTU UPSEE AKTU
