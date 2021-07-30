CBSE 12th Result 2021 today, Students share hilarious memes

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE’s) announcement to release Class 12 results at 2 pm today, Twitter continues to be flooded with memes and jokes as students eagerly wait for their scorecards. For the first time in the history, CBSE Class 12 result has been prepared based on the ‘evaluation criteria’ devised by the board in the absence of the Class 12 Board exam 2021. The exams were cancelled due to the surge in COVD-19 cases in the country.

Admission Update: Apply to Top Universities & Colleges | Recommended: Know about India's Best Universities. Click here to download FREE ebook

To lighten the intense mood building up due to the delay, CBSE today shared a hilarious meme from DDLJ on Twitter saying, “Aakhir vo din aa hi gaya”. "CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M. #ExcitementLevel #CBSEResults #CBSE," the official update reads.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Earlier this week, CBSE has shared a meme on one of the famous characters from the second season of the popular thriller series Family Man --‘Chillam Sir’--requesting parents to be patient.

While some students dread their relatives' calls soon after the result declaration, some believe that the majority will get 90% marks so there is nothing to worry about.

While CBSE Class 12th results 2021 are awaited, here’s how students have been reacting to the wait for the result:

Literally me refreshing cbse website every 10 sec. #cbseresults pic.twitter.com/ipyGVwnAnn — Arun Singh (@arun_sng15) July 28, 2021

CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel💯%#CBSEResults #CBSE

Student be like🥺 pic.twitter.com/IfsdNxtUSN — Devanshu raj Srivastav (@devanshuraj82) July 30, 2021

#CBSEResult #CBSEResults#CBSEResult2021



CBSE Class 12th result to be declared at 2 P.M,



Meanwhile Website's server exactly at 2 p.m - pic.twitter.com/MbhFdh77Gu — Ashwani Verma (@ashwani__verma) July 30, 2021