‘Akhir Vo Din Aa Gaya’: Twitter Abuzz With Memes On CBSE 12th Result Day
While CBSE Class 12th results 2021 are awaited, here’s how students have been reacting to the wait for the result
With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE’s) announcement to release Class 12 results at 2 pm today, Twitter continues to be flooded with memes and jokes as students eagerly wait for their scorecards. For the first time in the history, CBSE Class 12 result has been prepared based on the ‘evaluation criteria’ devised by the board in the absence of the Class 12 Board exam 2021. The exams were cancelled due to the surge in COVD-19 cases in the country.
To lighten the intense mood building up due to the delay, CBSE today shared a hilarious meme from DDLJ on Twitter saying, “Aakhir vo din aa hi gaya”. "CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M. #ExcitementLevel #CBSEResults #CBSE," the official update reads.
CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel💯%#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/eWf3TUGoMH— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
Earlier this week, CBSE has shared a meme on one of the famous characters from the second season of the popular thriller series Family Man --‘Chillam Sir’--requesting parents to be patient.
While some students dread their relatives' calls soon after the result declaration, some believe that the majority will get 90% marks so there is nothing to worry about.
Literally me refreshing cbse website every 10 sec. #cbseresults pic.twitter.com/ipyGVwnAnn— Arun Singh (@arun_sng15) July 28, 2021
#CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/TdWPaBTb8p— Nony (@SidcoolShah7) July 30, 2021
#CBSEResult #cbseresults2021— Memez_bay (@BayMemez) July 30, 2021
Cbse 12th result to be declared today.
Result after effects be like:- pic.twitter.com/yT2jD2dMhQ
#CBSE is going to announce class 12 result today.— Aditya Anupam 🇮🇳 (@AdityaAnupam7) July 30, 2021
Meanwhile relatives:-👇#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/uDLXX6xr5Q
CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel💯%#CBSEResults #CBSE— Devanshu raj Srivastav (@devanshuraj82) July 30, 2021
Student be like🥺 pic.twitter.com/IfsdNxtUSN
When relatives calls you on your result day.— Hrishikesh Hajare (@HrishikeshHaja2) July 30, 2021
Le me:#CBSEResults #CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/LqjnTioSum
People asking me my 12th percentage.— LAY'S (@chirandumemer) July 30, 2021
Le me-#CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/sTYKqteV80
#CBSEResult #CBSEResults#CBSEResult2021— Ashwani Verma (@ashwani__verma) July 30, 2021
CBSE Class 12th result to be declared at 2 P.M,
Meanwhile Website's server exactly at 2 p.m - pic.twitter.com/MbhFdh77Gu
#CBSEResult #CBSEResults #CBSEResult2021— Ambuj Agnihotri (@ambuj_jii) July 30, 2021
12th Students To Cbse Website.. (Which often Crashes) : pic.twitter.com/Cf31kXKdhK
Me predicting my approx % of result#CBSEResults#CBSE #CBSEResult2021— Juhi Chelani (@juhihemlata) July 30, 2021
Indirectly preparing my mind for that shock😑 pic.twitter.com/vrw4PLX8dY
#CBSEResults#CBSE #CBSEResult2021@cbseindia29 pic.twitter.com/jv1nkHMIAY— Anshvendra Singh (@anshvendra) July 30, 2021