‘Akhir Vo Din Aa Gaya’: Twitter Abuzz With Memes On CBSE 12th Result Day

While CBSE Class 12th results 2021 are awaited, here’s how students have been reacting to the wait for the result

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 11:52 am IST

New Delhi:

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE’s) announcement to release Class 12 results at 2 pm today, Twitter continues to be flooded with memes and jokes as students eagerly wait for their scorecards. For the first time in the history, CBSE Class 12 result has been prepared based on the ‘evaluation criteria’ devised by the board in the absence of the Class 12 Board exam 2021. The exams were cancelled due to the surge in COVD-19 cases in the country.

To lighten the intense mood building up due to the delay, CBSE today shared a hilarious meme from DDLJ on Twitter saying, “Aakhir vo din aa hi gaya”. "CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M. #ExcitementLevel #CBSEResults #CBSE," the official update reads.

Earlier this week, CBSE has shared a meme on one of the famous characters from the second season of the popular thriller series Family Man --‘Chillam Sir’--requesting parents to be patient.

While some students dread their relatives' calls soon after the result declaration, some believe that the majority will get 90% marks so there is nothing to worry about.

While CBSE Class 12th results 2021 are awaited, here’s how students have been reacting to the wait for the result:

