New Activity Portal Launched At AIU’s Conference Of VCs

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched an activity portal of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) today. This portal has been launched virtually as part of the AIU National Conference of Vice Chancellors on Reimagining Indian Universities. The conference has also been organised to celebrate the 94th Foundation day of AIU.

As per a statement, the AIU portal will provide value added services to its members in terms of completely automating the equivalence of foreign degrees with Indian universities.

The portal will consist of several portals including AIU admission portal, AIU job portal and AIU collaboration portal. “AIU admission portal to give one click information to the students about the academic programmes in various universities, AIU Job Portal to connect job seekers with the vacancies in various universities and AIU Collaboration Portal to help universities to showcase their best departments for forging national and international collaborations,” added the statement.

On the first day of the conference scheduled for August 17 and August 18, more than 500 Vice Chancellors, dignitaries and guests from universities across the country and other parts of the world attended online.

The National Conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and the AIU Foundation Day lecture was presented by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

Special addresses by Professor D P Singh, Chairman, UGC (University Grants Commission); Professor Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education); Professor K K Aggarwal, Chairman, NBA; and Professor Tej Partap, President AIU were presented during inaugural session.