AISSE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Result, Answer Key Expected Soon

AISSEE result 2021: Sainik School entrance exam result and answer key will be released on the NTA official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 1, 2021 11:06 am IST | Source: Careers360

AISSE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Result, Answer Key Expected Soon At Aissee.nta.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam result is expected soon. The National Testing agency (NTA) will announce AISSEE result 2021 on the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in. AISSEE 2021 was held on February 7 as a centre-based offline test. Candidates will be able to access their AISSEE response sheets and answer keys on the official website.

AISSEE is a national-level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country. NTA is yet to confirm the AISSEE result date and time.

After the official announcement of the result, candidates will be able to access their marks on the official websites, aissee.nta.nic.in and sainikschooladmission.in. To download the Sainik School results, students will have to login at the website with their AISSEE application numbers and dates of birth.

How To Check Sainik School Results 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details. Submit.

Step 4: Submit to download results.

Sainik School Merit List

“NTA will prepare the result sheet in the format/s required by Sainik Schools Society. School-wise and category-wise merit list (separately for boys and girls and for Class 6 and Class 9) will be prepared by NTA and hosted on NTA website,” an official statement said.

After announcement of results, shortlisted candidates will be called for the medical exam.

“The final merit list, published by a Sainik School on its website on the designated date after the Medical Exam, shall include class-wise and category-wise roll numbers of candidates, in the order of their merit, reflecting main list (equal to total number of seats in the category) and waiting list (remaining candidates),” NTA said.

