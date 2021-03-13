Image credit: Shutterstock AISSEE Results Out; What’s Next

The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE 2021) result has been released today, March 13, 2021. The aspirants seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at the 33 Sainik Schools across the country will be able to access the AISSEE result and download the score card through aissee.nta.nic.in. To be considered qualified for admission, candidates must score at least 25 per cent in each subject and 40 per cent marks in aggregate of all the subjects.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the AISSEE final answer key on Friday, March 12. The final answer key has listed all the correct responses to the questions asked in all the question booklets.

AISSEE Result: Key Points

In case of a tie with regard to overall marks, the marks scored in the individual papers will be considered in the following order

Priority in Tie Breaking Class 6 Class 9 1. Mathematics Mathematics 2. Intelligence Intelligence 3. Language English 4. GK General Science 5. Lower Age Social Science 6. - Lower Age



