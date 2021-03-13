AISSEE Results Out; What’s Next
The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE 2021) result has been released today, March 13, 2021. The aspirants seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at the 33 Sainik Schools across the country will be able to access the AISSEE result and download the score card through aissee.nta.nic.in. To be considered qualified for admission, candidates must score at least 25 per cent in each subject and 40 per cent marks in aggregate of all the subjects.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the AISSEE final answer key on Friday, March 12. The final answer key has listed all the correct responses to the questions asked in all the question booklets.
AISSEE Result: Key Points
In case of a tie with regard to overall marks, the marks scored in the individual papers will be considered in the following order
Priority in Tie Breaking
Class 6
Class 9
1.
Mathematics
Mathematics
2.
Intelligence
Intelligence
3.
Language
English
4.
GK
General Science
5.
Lower Age
Social Science
6.
-
Lower Age
Candidates will be shortlisted for final admission on the basis of a number of factors including the reserved seats ratio, medical fitness and verification of documents
The AISSEE cut-off marks vary as per the schools
Three times of the available seats are selected for the medical examination
Students having any major health issues will be disqualified
Aspirants seeking admission to Sainik Schools with tattoos or skin issues will not be considered for final selection
Documents required during the time of admission - income certificate of parents, caste certificate, date of birth certificate of the candidate, report cards of Class 5 or Class 8, domicile certificate of the state, transfer certificate, AISSEE score card, AISSEE admit card
The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the written test and medical exam.