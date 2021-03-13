AISSEE Results Out; What’s Next

The aspirants seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at the 33 Sainik Schools across the country will be able to access the AISSEE result and download the score card through aissee.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 13, 2021 2:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Result Announced
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Final Answer Key Released
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Answer Key, OMR Responses Released
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Results To Be Released Soon
AISSE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Result, Answer Key Expected Soon
AISSEE 2021 Result Soon; Know Where, How To Check
AISSEE Results Out; What’s Next
AISSEE Results Out; What’s Next
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE 2021) result has been released today, March 13, 2021. The aspirants seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at the 33 Sainik Schools across the country will be able to access the AISSEE result and download the score card through aissee.nta.nic.in. To be considered qualified for admission, candidates must score at least 25 per cent in each subject and 40 per cent marks in aggregate of all the subjects.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the AISSEE final answer key on Friday, March 12. The final answer key has listed all the correct responses to the questions asked in all the question booklets.

AISSEE Result: Key Points

  1. In case of a tie with regard to overall marks, the marks scored in the individual papers will be considered in the following order

Priority in Tie Breaking

Class 6

Class 9

1.

Mathematics

Mathematics

2.

Intelligence

Intelligence

3.

Language

English

4.

GK

General Science

5.

Lower Age

Social Science

6.

-

Lower Age


  1. Candidates will be shortlisted for final admission on the basis of a number of factors including the reserved seats ratio, medical fitness and verification of documents

  2. The AISSEE cut-off marks vary as per the schools

  3. Three times of the available seats are selected for the medical examination

  4. Students having any major health issues will be disqualified

  5. Aspirants seeking admission to Sainik Schools with tattoos or skin issues will not be considered for final selection

  6. Documents required during the time of admission - income certificate of parents, caste certificate, date of birth certificate of the candidate, report cards of Class 5 or Class 8, domicile certificate of the state, transfer certificate, AISSEE score card, AISSEE admit card

  7. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the written test and medical exam.

Click here for more Education News
All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination AISSEE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Result Announced
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Result Announced
NID Students Take Part In Designing Modern Street Vending Carts
NID Students Take Part In Designing Modern Street Vending Carts
After NEET Date, Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter
After NEET Date, Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter
IIT Kharagpur Receives Over Rs 2 Crore Student Grant From Alumni
IIT Kharagpur Receives Over Rs 2 Crore Student Grant From Alumni
Annual Andaman Trip For Madhya Pradesh Students To Learn About Freedom Struggle: Chief Minister
Annual Andaman Trip For Madhya Pradesh Students To Learn About Freedom Struggle: Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................