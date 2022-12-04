  • Home
  • Education
  • AISSEE 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply At Aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply At Aissee.nta.nic.in

Candidates can submit their applications for the AISSEE 2023 exam through the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 4, 2022 5:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Extends AISSEE 2023 Application Dates; Register By December 5
Last Date To Register Online For AISSEE 2023 Application Today
NTA Announces AISSEE 2023 Dates; Application Underway At Aissee.nta.nic.in
AISSEE 2022: NTA Releases Sainik School Class 6 Entrance Exam Revised Result; Direct Link Here
NTA Declares AISSEE Result 2022 For Class 6, 9 Admissions; Direct Link Here
AISSEE 2022 Students’ Response Sheets, Provisional Answer Key Out; Details Here
AISSEE 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply At Aissee.nta.nic.in
AISSEE 2023 registration
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 online registration window tomorrow, November 5, 2022. Students who want to take admission to Class 6 and Class 9 across 33 branches of Sainik schools in the country can apply for the AISSEE exam through the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in.

Latest: AISSEE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Also See: Sainik School Admission Complete Guide. Download EBook

Candidates can also submit the application fees for the AISSEE 2023 exam till 11:50 pm of December 5. The application correction window will remain open from December 7 to December 11, 2022. The AISSE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023.

AISSEE 2023: How To Register Online

  1. Go to the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the AISSEE 2023 registration link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the details to complete the registration process.
  4. Fill in the application form, upload the documents, pay the application fees and submit the form.
  5. At last, download the application form and take a printout as it may be required for further processing.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for the AISSEE 2023 exam was November 30. However, NTA has extended the last date to apply till December 5 after candidates urged NTA for an extension.

Click here for more Education News
AISSEE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2023: Preparation Tips To Ace Law Admission Test
CLAT 2023: Preparation Tips To Ace Law Admission Test
MAT 2022 PBT Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Admit Card On December 6
MAT 2022 PBT Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Admit Card On December 6
SNAP 2022: Test 1 Admit Card Tomorrow; Where, How To Download
SNAP 2022: Test 1 Admit Card Tomorrow; Where, How To Download
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Last Date To Exercise Web-Option Today
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Last Date To Exercise Web-Option Today
Delhi University To Close Seat Acceptance Window Against Spot Round Two Admission Today
Delhi University To Close Seat Acceptance Window Against Spot Round Two Admission Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................