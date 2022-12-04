AISSEE 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply At Aissee.nta.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock AISSEE 2023 registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 online registration window tomorrow, November 5, 2022. Students who want to take admission to Class 6 and Class 9 across 33 branches of Sainik schools in the country can apply for the AISSEE exam through the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also submit the application fees for the AISSEE 2023 exam till 11:50 pm of December 5. The application correction window will remain open from December 7 to December 11, 2022. The AISSE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023.

AISSEE 2023: How To Register Online

Go to the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in Click on the AISSEE 2023 registration link available on the homepage. Enter the details to complete the registration process. Fill in the application form, upload the documents, pay the application fees and submit the form. At last, download the application form and take a printout as it may be required for further processing.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for the AISSEE 2023 exam was November 30. However, NTA has extended the last date to apply till December 5 after candidates urged NTA for an extension.