AISSEE 2023: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here

AISSEE 2023 exam city intimation slip out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) city intimation slip. The exam city intimation slip has been issued ahead of the release of AISSEE admit card. AISSEE 2023 registered candidates can download the exam intimation slips by visiting -- aissee.nta.nic.in and logging in to the website through their application numbers and dates of birth. The exam city intimation slip mentions the AISSEE 2023 exam city to facilitate the students in making travel plans.

As soon as the NTA issues AISSEE 2023 admit cards, candidates should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including AISSEE 2023 application form number are correct.

AISSEE 2023: Steps To Download Exam Intimation Slip

Go to the official website -- aissee.nta.nic.in. On the home page click on the ‘Advance Exam City Intimation for AISSEE 2023’. On the next window, enter AISSEE application number, date of birth and given security pin Submit and download AISSEE exam intimation slip

AISSEE 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip: Direct Link

AISSEE 2023 exam will be held on January 8 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. The schools seek to prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.