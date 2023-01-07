AISSEE 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock AISSEE 2023 exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 entrance exam tomorrow, January 8. The exam will be held from 2 pm for Class 6 and Class 9. It is mandatory for students to carry the AISSEE 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof and passport-size photograph to the exam hall.

Latest: AISSEE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now Also See: Sainik School Admission Complete Guide. Download EBook

The examination centre will be opened two hours before the exam begins and students are advised to reach the exam centre before 1:30 pm to have a hassle-free entry process.

The admit card for the exam is available on the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in. To download the admit card students need to click on the 'AISSEE Admit Card 2023' link available on the home page. Then enter the application form number and password. The AISSEE 2023 admit card will get displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and carry it tomorrow to the exam hall.

AISSEE 2023: Exam Day Instructions