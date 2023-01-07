AISSEE 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
Students need to carry the AISSEE 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof and passport-size photograph to the exam hall.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 entrance exam tomorrow, January 8. The exam will be held from 2 pm for Class 6 and Class 9. It is mandatory for students to carry the AISSEE 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof and passport-size photograph to the exam hall.
Latest: AISSEE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Also See: Sainik School Admission Complete Guide. Download EBook
The examination centre will be opened two hours before the exam begins and students are advised to reach the exam centre before 1:30 pm to have a hassle-free entry process.
The admit card for the exam is available on the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in. To download the admit card students need to click on the 'AISSEE Admit Card 2023' link available on the home page. Then enter the application form number and password. The AISSEE 2023 admit card will get displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and carry it tomorrow to the exam hall.
AISSEE 2023: Exam Day Instructions
- It is compulsory to carry the admit card (with self-declaration) along with passport-size photograph (thumb impression affixed on it) and a valid photo ID proof.
- Students should cooperate with the staff in the frisking process.
- Carrying any barred items is prohibited.
- Only a personal hand sanitiser (50ml), transparent drinking water bottle, facemask, gloves, and transparent ballpoint pen are allowed inside the exam hall.
- Students are advised to report at the centre at the time mentioned in the admit card.