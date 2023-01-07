  • Home
  • Education
  • AISSEE 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines

AISSEE 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines

Students need to carry the AISSEE 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof and passport-size photograph to the exam hall.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 7, 2023 6:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AISSEE 2023 Exam Today; Checklist For Candidates
NTA Issues AISSEE Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 8
AISSEE 2023: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here
AISSEE 2023 Application Form Correction Begins At Aissee.nta.nic.in
AISSEE 2023 Application Form Correction Begins Today At Aissee.nta.nic.in
AISSEE 2023: Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Steps To Edit Details
AISSEE 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
AISSEE 2023 exam
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 entrance exam tomorrow, January 8. The exam will be held from 2 pm for Class 6 and Class 9. It is mandatory for students to carry the AISSEE 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof and passport-size photograph to the exam hall.

Latest: AISSEE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Also See: Sainik School Admission Complete Guide. Download EBook

The examination centre will be opened two hours before the exam begins and students are advised to reach the exam centre before 1:30 pm to have a hassle-free entry process.

The admit card for the exam is available on the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in. To download the admit card students need to click on the 'AISSEE Admit Card 2023' link available on the home page. Then enter the application form number and password. The AISSEE 2023 admit card will get displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and carry it tomorrow to the exam hall.

AISSEE 2023: Exam Day Instructions

  • It is compulsory to carry the admit card (with self-declaration) along with passport-size photograph (thumb impression affixed on it) and a valid photo ID proof.
  • Students should cooperate with the staff in the frisking process.
  • Carrying any barred items is prohibited.
  • Only a personal hand sanitiser (50ml), transparent drinking water bottle, facemask, gloves, and transparent ballpoint pen are allowed inside the exam hall.
  • Students are advised to report at the centre at the time mentioned in the admit card.
Click here for more Education News
AISSEE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
Joshimath Subsidence: IIT Ropar Researchers Predicted Surface Displacement In 2021; Claims Institute
Joshimath Subsidence: IIT Ropar Researchers Predicted Surface Displacement In 2021; Claims Institute
IIFT MBA 2023: Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge
IIFT MBA 2023: Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge
Gujarat High Court Issues Notice To State Education Department Over PIL On Ragging In State Colleges
Gujarat High Court Issues Notice To State Education Department Over PIL On Ragging In State Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................