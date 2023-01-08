AISSEE 2023 Exam Today; Checklist For Candidates

AISSEE 2023 exam today

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 for Class 6 and Class 9 will be held today, January 8, 2023. The exam for Class 6 will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2 pm to 4:30 pm) and the exam for Class 9 will be held for a duration of 180 minutes (2 pm to 5 pm). AISSEE questions paper will carry multiple choice questions (MCQ) from different sections.

For Class 6 the paper will have questions from Language, Mathematics, Intelligence and General Knowledge sections. And for Class 9, the paper will have questions from Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science and Social Science sections. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

Students taking the AISSEE 2023 exam will have to report to the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam. It is compulsory for students to carry the AISSEE 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof and passport-size photograph to the exam hall.

AISSEE 2023: List Of Items Allowed Inside Exam Hall

Admit card (with self-declaration on it downloaded from NTA website) with passport-size photograph and thumb impression affixed on it. Valid and original photo ID proof. Personal hand sanitiser (50ml). Drinking water in a personal transparent water bottle. Facemask and gloves. A simple transparent ballpoint pen. Passport-size photograph for affixing on the attendance sheet.

AISSEE 2023: List Of Barred Items