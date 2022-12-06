  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) - 2023 application form correction window tomorrow, December 7, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 4:51 pm IST

AISSEE 2023: Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Steps To Edit Details
AISSEE 2023 application form correction starts tomorrow
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) - 2023 application form correction window tomorrow, December 7, 2022. Candidates can make the necessary changes in their application form through the official website of AISSEE- aissee.nta.nic.in. To access the AISSEE 2023 correction window, candidates need to login with their application number and password.

Latest: AISSEE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Also See: Sainik School Admission Complete Guide. Download EBook

The AISSEE 2023 form correction link will remain active till 11:50 pm. Candidates will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading. The AISSEE 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023.

Earlier the NTA issued the revised schedule for AISSEE 2023 examination. The correction process was earlier scheduled to be conducted between December 2 and December 6, 2022. As per the revised schedule, Candidates will be able to make changes from December 7 to December 11, 2022.

AISSEE 2023 Application Form: How To Make Correction

Step 1: Visit the official website OF AISSEE- aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AISSEE 2023 registration' tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with the required credentials and submit details

Step 4: Make necessary changes in the application form

Step 5: Submit the changes and download the confirmation page for further reference.

