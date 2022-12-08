  • Home
AISSEE 2023 Application Form Correction Begins At Aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE 2023: The AISSEE 2023 application form correction window will be open till December 11

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 12:30 pm IST

Candidates can make corrections in application form at aissee.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AISSEE 2023: The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) - 2023 application form correction process has been started. The candidates who wants to edit his/ her application can do so on the official website of AISSEE- aissee.nta.nic.in. The AISSEE 2023 application form correction window will be open till December 11.

The candidates can make corrections of name, date of birth, gender, category, school, exam, medium, exam city in the application form. Apart from making corrections in the AISSEE 2023 application form, the candidates can replace the uploaded documents.

AISSEE 2023: How To Edit Application Form At Aissee.nta.nic.in

  1. Visit the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on AISSEE 2023 correction window
  3. Use log-in credentials- application number, password
  4. Make changes in the application form
  5. Submit it
  6. Download the confirmation page, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates are not required to pay any fee for making corrections in the application form. "However, candidates may be required to pay the differential exam fee, in case they change their category," AISSEE notification mentioned.

AISSEE 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 8 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country. For any clarification on AISSEE 2023 application form and other details, NTA has asked the candidates to get in touch with the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.

