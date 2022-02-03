AISSEE provisional answer keys out

The candidates’ response sheets and the provisional answer keys of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE 2022) have been released. Students can now access their response sheets of the AISSEE 2022 papers on the official website -- aissee.nta.nic.in. To access the AISSEE OMR sheet and recorded responses, candidates will have to login at the website with their application numbers and dates of birth or passwords. AISSEE was held on January 9, 2022 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Also the administering body has allowed the applicants to raise objections against their recorded responses AISSEE keys by February 5. To raise objections, a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 has to be paid.

“In case they want to make any representation on their recorded responses after viewing their OMR answer sheets, they can do so by applying online ONLY at the above mentioned site by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 100/- (Rupees one hundred only), through debit/credit card or internet banking/Paytm, upto 05.02.2022,” an NTA statement said.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any AISSEE answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question by February 5. NTA will verify the objections and release the final answer key later.

AISSEE Response Sheet: How To Download