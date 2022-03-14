AISSEE 2022: NTA Releases Sainik School Class 6 Entrance Exam Revised Result; Direct Link Here

  • Home
AISSEE 2022: Students can check their Sainik School Class 6 entrance exam result 2022 on the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 14, 2022 3:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022 is available at aissee.nta.nic.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised result for the AISSEE Class 6 examination 2022. The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam revised result for Class 6 admission has been released after considering the representations received by the students for revision of gender, category and final answer keys.

Students can check their Sainik School Class 6 entrance exam result 2022 on the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in. To access the AISSEE scorecard, students will need to enter their application number and date of birth. The revised scorecards can also be downloaded from the official website of respective Sainik Schools.

AISSEE exam was held on January 9, 2022, for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022: Direct Link

How to Check AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022

  • Visit the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘AISSEE 2022 – NTA Score’ link
  • Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth and captcha
  • The AISSEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a print out for future reference.
