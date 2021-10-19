AISSEE 2022: NTA To Close Application Soon; Details On Registration, Exam Date

AISSEE application at aissee.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE 2022) on October 26. Candidates willing to appear for the AISSEE 2022 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in the 33 Sainik Schools across the country can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in. Aspirants have to register at the official website -- aissee.nta.nic.in and create an account using their personal details including names and dates of birth; contact details including addresses, mobile phone numbers and email IDs.

NTA has opened the AISSEE registration window on September 27, 2021. To be eligible to apply for AISSEE 2022, candidates willing to appear for the admission test to Class 6 must be between 10 and 12 years old as on March 31, 2022. For admission to Class 9, students between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2022, can apply. AISSEE will be conducted as a pen and paper test on January 9, 2022.

How To Register for AISSEE 2022

Visit the official website of AISSEE 2022 -- aissee.nta.nic.in Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID Login again with the system-generated registration ID Fill the details required and upload documents in the specified formats Pay the required AISSEE application fee Submit

AISSEE 2022 application fee is Rs 400 for the students under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and for all other categories, the AISSEE admission fee is Rs 550.

AISSEE 2022 Registration -- Direct Link