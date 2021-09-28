AISSEE 2022: Application Forms For Sainik Schools Classes 6, 9 Entrance Exam Released

AISSEE 2022 application forms released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application forms for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022. Candidates can submit the online applications on the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application form is October 26, 2021 (up to 5 pm). AISSEE 2022 examination will be conducted on January 09, 2022.

NTA will be conducting the AISSEE 2022 in the paper pen mode in 176 cities across India for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 for the academic year 2022-23.

Sainik Schools offer admission at the level of Class 6 and Class 9. Admission is based on the performance of candidates in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE). The final selection is based on school-wise, class-wise, category-wise rank in merit list of the Entrance examination, medical fitness approved by competent Medical authorities and verification of original documents.

Candidates can apply for AISSEE 2022 online only on the website aissee.nta.nic.in. The application form other than online mode will not be accepted. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.

If a candidate submits more than one application form for admission to the same level, all his or her application forms will be rejected.

Candidates must ensure that e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or that of their parents, as all information or communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the given e-mail address or SMS on given mobile number only.

AISSEE 2022 Schedule

How To Fill Online Application Form:

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online:

Step 1: Apply for online registration using unique email ID and mobile number

Step 2: Fill in the online application form and note down the system generated application number

Step 3: Upload the following documents:

Scanned images of Candidate’s Photograph (file size: 10 kb - 200 kb) in JPG/JPEG format

Candidate’s Signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

Candidate’s left-hand thumb impression. (file size 10 kb -50 kb) in JPG/JPEG format. (In case of any eventuality of left thumb being unavailable, right hand thumb impression may be used)

Date of Birth Certificate

Domicile Certificate

Caste/ Community/ Category Certificate

Certificate of service (for Defence category-serving) and PPO for Ex-servicemen, as applicable.

Step 4: Pay fee using SBI, ICICI Bank, PayTm Payment Gateway through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI and keep proof of fee paid.

Step 5: Download save and print copies of confirmation page after successful remittance of fee and keep copies safely for future reference.