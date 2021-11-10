AISSEE 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Today; Steps Here

AISSEE application correction window to close today

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE 2022) application correction window will close today, November 10. The AISSEE application correction window will allow students to edit and modify the already filled-in application form. AISSEE is a national-level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at the Sainik Schools across the country. AISSEE 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 9, 2022.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct AISSEE 2022 in offline mode in 176 cities across India for admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the academic year 2022-23. Admission is based on the performance of candidates in the entrance exam and the final selection is based on school-wise, class-wise, category-wise rank in merit list of the Entrance examination, medical fitness approved by competent Medical authorities and verification of original documents.

AISSEE 2022: Application Correction Steps

Visit the official website of AISSEE 2020 -- aissee.nta.nic.in Click on the application correction link Login with the application numbers and passwords Correct the fields required to be edited Submit

AISSEE 2021 Application Correction -- Direct Link