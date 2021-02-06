AISSEE 2021 Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines

The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021) will be held tomorrow, February 7. AISSEE is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country. AISSEE is held for multiple choice questions in offline mode in 380 AISSEE exam centres in 176 cities across the country. As many as 1,33,515 students will take the AISSEE tomorrow. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the entrance exam.

NTA has already released the AISSEE admit cards for the students taking the entrance exam. The Sainik school entrance exam hall ticket can be accessed by the students on the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in. To download the AISSEE admit card 2021, students have to login at the website with their AISSEE application numbers and dates of birth. The AISSEE admit card also contains a Declaration cum Undertaking regarding COVID-19. Students have to paste their photograph, put their left-hand thumb impression and have it signed by their parents before reaching the AISSEE exam centres.

AISSEE 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link

AISSEE 2021 Exam Day Guidelines