AISSEE 2021 Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021) will be held tomorrow in designated exam centres across the country.
The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021) will be held tomorrow, February 7. AISSEE is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country. AISSEE is held for multiple choice questions in offline mode in 380 AISSEE exam centres in 176 cities across the country. As many as 1,33,515 students will take the AISSEE tomorrow. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the entrance exam.
NTA has already released the AISSEE admit cards for the students taking the entrance exam. The Sainik school entrance exam hall ticket can be accessed by the students on the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in. To download the AISSEE admit card 2021, students have to login at the website with their AISSEE application numbers and dates of birth. The AISSEE admit card also contains a Declaration cum Undertaking regarding COVID-19. Students have to paste their photograph, put their left-hand thumb impression and have it signed by their parents before reaching the AISSEE exam centres.
AISSEE 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link
AISSEE 2021 Exam Day Guidelines
- Students have to take the downloaded copy of their AISSEE exam 2021 admit cards
- Students are advised to reach their AISSEE 2021 exam centres an hour before the reporting time
- Along with the AISSEE 2021 admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card
- Any AISSEE aspirant found involved in unfair practices during the entrance test will be barred from taking the exam
Books, written notes, mobile phones, bags and other belongings are not allowed in the AISSEE exam hall