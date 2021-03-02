AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Results To Be Released Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2021) soon on its official site. Candidates who have appeared for the AISSEE 2021 on February 7, 2021, will be able to check their results at aissee.nta.nic.in and sainikschooladmission.in. To download the Sainik School results, students will be required to login at the official site with the AISSEE application number and date of birth.

The entrance examination was held for admission to Classes 6 to 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the nation.

Sainik School Merit List

NTA will prepare the result sheet in the format/s required by the Sainik Schools Society. School-wise and category-wise merit list (separately for boys and girls and for Class 6 and Class 9) will be prepared by NTA.

After the announcement of results, shortlisted candidates will be called for the medical examination.

“The final merit list, published by a Sainik School on its website on the designated date after the Medical Exam, shall include class-wise and category-wise roll numbers of candidates, in the order of their merit, reflecting main list (equal to a total number of seats in the category) and waiting list (remaining candidates),” NTA said.

AISSEE 2021: How to check Sainik School result

Step 1: Go to the official website of Sainik Schools- sainikschooladmission.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download result link’

Step 3: Enter the login details- registration number, roll number

Step 4: The AISSEE result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.