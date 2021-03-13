AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Result Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result Sainik School Entrance Examination today, March 13, 2021. All the candidates who have appeared for the Sainik School entrance exam can visit the official site, aissee.nta.nic.in, and login to download their scorecard. NTA will prepare and release the school-wise, class-wise, gender-wise and category-wise merit list on its official site. The merit lists will also be displayed on the websites of the respective Sainik Schools.

NTA had released the final answer keys on March 12.

AISSEE 2021 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 7, 2021, in the paper-pen mode at 381 centres, located in 176 cities across India, for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 of the Sainik Schools.

Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys, OMR answer sheets and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website from March 4, 2021, to March 6, 2021, and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam.

“Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts,” the NTA has said.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per norms specified by the Sainik School Society at subsequent stages of the admission process,” it added.