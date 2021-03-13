Image credit: Shutterstock AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Final Answer Key Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 on March 12. Candidates who appeared in the entrance examination can visit the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in, and download the answer key. Previously, NTA had released the preliminary answer keys along with OMR responses of candidates and allowed them to raise objections till March 6.

Candidates were allowed to challenge OMR answer sheets by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 and preliminary answer keys by depositing a sum of Rs 200 per question.

Here’s the direct link

AISSEE 2021 Final Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key download link

Step 3: The answer key will open in a PDF format.

Step 4: Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.

Objections raised by candidates were verified by a panel of experts and this final answer key will be used for results. No challenge to the final answer key will be allowed, NTA had earlier said.

“Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data, if challenges are found to be correct. However, no intimation in this regard will be sent to individual candidates,” NTA said during the release of preliminary answer keys.

Similarly, challenges to answer keys will also be verified by a panel of subject experts. “If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final answer key, results will be prepared and declared,” the agency had said

As the final answer key has been released, NTA is expected to announce the AISSEE 2021 result soon.

After the announcement of the results, shortlisted candidates will be called for the medical examination.

“The final merit list, published by a Sainik School on its website on the designated date after the Medical Exam, shall include class-wise and category-wise roll numbers of candidates, in the order of their merit, reflecting main list (equal to a total number of seats in the category) and waiting list (remaining candidates),” NTA had said.