AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Applications For Classes 6, 9 Closing Soon
AISSEE 2021: Candidates can also make corrections to their online form by logging into the website using their application number.
The online application window for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 for Classes 6 and 9 will close on December 18 (5 pm). Candidates can apply for the exam online at AISSEE official website. They can also make corrections to their online forms before the deadline. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam on February 7. The application fee for the entrance examination is Rs 550 for the unreserved categories.
Eligibility
Class 6 admissions
The candidates should be between 10 and 12 years as on March 31, 2021.
Class 9 admissions
The candidates should be aged between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2021 and should have passed Class 8, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.
Steps to apply for AISSEE
Open the official website of AISSEE
Click on ‘New registration’ tab
Download the information bulletin to know about the course structure, duration, eligibility and future prospects
Note down the application number to login
Then login again to the website and fill up personal details, educational qualifications and upload relevant documents
Pay the examination fee through online mode
AISSEE is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country. The examination date was deferred from January 10, 2021 as many students belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST and OBC were unable to obtain and upload their category certificate.