AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Application Form Last Date Extended; Apply By December 3

The last date for submission of online applications for The All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 has been extended. The registration for AISSEE 2021 commenced on October 20 and is scheduled to close on December 3.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 17, 2020 2:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The last date for submission of online applications for The All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 has been extended. The registration for AISSEE 2021 commenced on October 20 and is scheduled to close on December 3. Candidates, seeking admission to Class 9 or Class 6 in Sainik schools will be required to fill up the online application form at aissee.nta.nic.in.

“With a view to ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardships caused to them, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms in respect of the exam upto December 3,” read the official notification.

All the candidates appearing for AISSEE 2021 will be able to view, download and print AISSEE admit cards from December 23 onwards.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the AISSEE-2021 for admission to 33 Sainik Schools across the nation on January 10, 2021. The exam fee can be paid online, using debit or credit cards, internet banking, or PayTM Wallet.

AISSEE 2021 fee is Rs 400 for SC and ST candidates and for all other categories, the admission fee is Rs 550.

AISSEE 2021: Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Fees

AISSEE is a pen-paper test containing multiple-choice questions. For admission to Class 6, candidates should be between 10 and 12 years-old as on March 31, 2021.

For admission to Class 9, candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2021, and should have passed Class 6, from a recognised school.

Sainik School Admission 2021-22: How To Apply

  • Go to the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in
  • Register and generate the login credentials
  • Login and fill-up the AISSEE application form
  • Upload documents, photograph and make online payment
