Image credit: aissee.nta.nic.in AISSEE 2020-21: All India Sainik School admission form 2020-21 will be available from today at aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE 2021: The admission process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021, or AISSEE 2021, will start today, October 20. Candidates, seeking admission to Class 9 or Class 6 in Sainik schools will have to fill up the online application form at aissee.nta.nic.in. The entrance test will be conducted on Sunday, January 10, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the AISSEE-2021 for admission to 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

The online application form will be available on the NTA website between October 20 and November 19. The exam fee is also required to be paid online, using debit or credit cards, internet banking, or PayTM Wallet.

AISSEE 2020-21: Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Fees

AISSEE is a pen-paper (OMR-sheet based) test containing multiple-choice questions. For admission to Class 6, candidates should be between 10 and 12 years-old as on March 31, 2021. Admission for Girls is open in Class 6.

For admission to Class 9 at Sainik Schools, candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2021 and should have passed Class 6, from a recognised school.

AISSEE 2021 fee is Rs 400 for SC and ST candidates and for all other categories, the admission fee is Rs 550.

Steps To Apply For Sainik School Admission 2021-22

Visit the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in Register and generate your login credentials Login and fill up the application form Upload documents, photograph and make online payment

Read the official notice