AISSEE 2021 Result Soon; Know Where, How To Check

The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021) results will be released soon on the official website of NTA -- aissee.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 27, 2021 3:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021) results will be released soon. Candidates who took AISSEE 2021 on February 7 in centre-based offline mode will be able to access their AISSEE response sheets and AISSEE 2021 results soon at aissee.nta.nic.in. The administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet confirmed the AISSEE result date 2021. AISSEE is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

As soon as the AISSEE results are announced, candidates will be able to access their marks and the results on the official websites -- aissee.nta.nic.in and sainikschooladmission.in. To download the AISSEE results, students have to login at the website with their AISSEE application numbers and dates of birth.

AISSEE Results: How To Check

Step 1: Go to aissee.nta.nic.in and sainikschooladmission.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Insert application numbers

Step 4: Submit

AISSEE was held for multiple choice questions in offline mode in 380 AISSEE exam centres in 176 cities across the country. As many as 1,33,515 students registered for AISSEE 2021 this year. The student will have to score at least 25 per cent in each subject and 40 per cent in total to qualify the entrance exam. Candidates will be shortlisted for final admission on the basis of a number of factors including the reserved seats ratio, medical fitness and verification of documents.

