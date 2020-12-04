AISSEE 2021: NTA Extends Application Deadline; Exam On February 7

The deadline to fill the application form of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021) has been extended. The online application window for AISSEE 2021 will be open till December 18, 2020 (5 pm). Further, the AISSEE exam date is deferred to February 7, 2021. Authorities have given another chance to aspiring candidates to apply for the examination. They can visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in and apply till December 18, 2020 ( 11:50 pm).

The following decision has been made as many students belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST and OBC were unable to obtain and upload their category certificate.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their online application form via correction window which will remain open at aissee.nta.nic.in till the third week of December.

AISSEE 2021 application fee is Rs 400 for the reserved category candidates and for all other categories, the admission fee is Rs 550.

AISSEE 2021 Application Form: How To Apply

Step 1 - Visit the official website of AISSEE 2020 -- aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID

Step 3 - Login again with the system-generated registration ID

Step 4 - Fill the details required and upload documents in the specified formats

Step 5: Pay the required AISSEE application fee

Step 6: Submit

In case of any queries, students can refer to the official website of National Talent Agency (NTA) www.nta.ac.in or the NTA help desk at 0120 6895 200.

Alternatively, they can write to NTA at aissee.nta.nic.in.

AISSEE is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.