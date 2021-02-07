AISSEE 2021: NTA Conducts Classes 6,9 Entrance Exams; What Next

The National Testing Agency has conducted the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021) today, February 7, for school students seeking admission into Class 6 and Class 9 in the 33 Sainik schools across the country. The entrance exam was conducted in pen-and-paper-mode at the 380 designated examination centres. The students were allowed entry into the exam halls with the AISSEE admit cards and a self-declaration undertaking form and had to wear face masks provided at the exam halls in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol. They were also allowed to carry a black/blue pen, transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser, and ID card.

Class 6 exam was conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and Class 9 exam was conducted from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. There was no negative marking in the papers. The Class 6 papers were held in English, Hindi, Odia, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Assamese, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi and Urdu and the Class 9 papers were only held in English.

Class 6 paper pattern

The two-and-a-half hour long paper of 300 marks was divided into four sections--

Section A was Mathematics which had 50 three-marks questions

Section B was General Knowledge which had 25 two-marks questions

Section C was Language which had 25 two-marks questions

Section D was Intelligence which had 25 two-marks questions





Class 9 paper pattern

The two-hour long paper had a total of 150 questions worth 400 marks.

Section A was Mathematics which had 50 four-marks questions

Section B was English which had 25 two-marks questions

Section C was General Sciences which had 25 two-marks questions

What after AISSEE 2021 exam

The NTA will now release the scanned OMR answer sheets of the students on its website aissee.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to view their OMR answer sheets after paying a fee of Rs 100.

The experts will be verifying the answers key with the question paper.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections on the basis of their AISSEE answer sheets by filling an online AISSEE objection form and pay a fee of Rs 200 per question.

Experts will test the objections raised and release the revised AISSEE answer key if required.

If more than one option is found to be correct, those students will be marked who opted for either of the options.

If all the options are found to be correct, students who attempted that question will be awarded the marks

If none of the options are found to be correct, all the candidates will be awarded an extra mark





AISSEE 2021 passing marks

The student will have to score at least 25 percent in each subject 40 percent in total to qualify the entrance exam.

The final admission will be based on a number of factors including the reserved seats ratio, medical fitness and verification of documents.

The final AISSEE 2021 result is expected to be released by the end of February.

In case of any confusion, the students or their parents can contact the AISSEE helpdesk at aissee@nta.nic.in or 0120-6895200.