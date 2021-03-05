AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Answer Key Released, Result Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency has released the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 answer key, along with candidates’ OMR responses on March 4. Candidates can now visit the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in to download AISSEE 2021 provisional answer keys and OMR responses. The answer keys and OMR responses will be available on the official website till tomorrow, March 6. Candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer, or with the OMR sheets displayed, will be allowed to challenge online by paying a fee.

To challenge OMR answer sheets, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100. AISSEE answer key can be challenged by paying Rs 200 per question.

“Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data, if challenges are found to be correct. However, no intimation in this regard will be sent to individual candidates,” NTA said.

Similarly, challenges to answer keys will also be verified by a panel of subject experts. “If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final answer key, results will be prepared and declared,” the agency said.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his or her challenge, it added.

Download AISSEE 2021 answer key, OMR response sheet

Candidates are allowed to login to the official website through application number and password, or application number and date of birth.

Procedure To Challenge Sainik School Entrance Exam Answer Key

1. Go to the website https://aissee.nta.nic.in

2. Click on “Display OMR answer sheet/Challenge recorded response & answer key”

3. Login with your credentials

4. Click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

5. Challenge the answer key using options given in the next four columns by clicking the check box

6. Upload supporting documents, if any.

7. Scroll down, ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.

8. You will see a display of all the questions, answer keys of which you have challenged.

9. Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.

10. Pay the processing fee.

After reviewing candidates’ challenges, NTA will release the final answer key. Sainik School entrance exam results can be expected soon after the release of final answer keys.